Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,818 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

