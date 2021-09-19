Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Group LLC increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $81.03 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $138.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80.

