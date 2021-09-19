Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,150 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

