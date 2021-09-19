Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Canopy Growth worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 24.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $1,594,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 87.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGC opened at $14.71 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

