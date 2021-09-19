Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
About Cansortium
