Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

About Cansortium

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

