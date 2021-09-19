Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. P. Carey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

WPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.052 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $34,120,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $30,262,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

