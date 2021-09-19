Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,595 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.44% of Cardinal Health worth $72,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

CAH traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $52.57. 7,119,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.