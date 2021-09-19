Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $60.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33.

CYJBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cargotec in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cargotec in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

