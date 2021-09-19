Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $52,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $55.00 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

