Cartesi (CTSI) One Day Volume Hits $42.37 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $282.18 million and $42.37 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cartesi has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00070988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00120670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00174439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.53 or 0.07026075 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,713.19 or 1.00114439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00850996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

