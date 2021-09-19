Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in August

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,400 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 599,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 460.4 days.

OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. Cascades has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Get Cascades alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.