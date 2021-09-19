Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Cassava Sciences worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.