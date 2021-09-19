Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Up 46.3% in August

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 21.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SAVA stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 0.97. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAVA. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

