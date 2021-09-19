Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

