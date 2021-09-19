Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries comprises 1.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Cavco Industries worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $254.49. The company had a trading volume of 127,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,413. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $266.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

