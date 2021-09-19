Celo (CELO) Price Tops $6.00 on Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $199.53 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00012654 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00120432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00174817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.32 or 0.07083158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,394.65 or 0.99961803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00852334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

