Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 769,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Celularity stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53).

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.