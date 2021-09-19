Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.40 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

