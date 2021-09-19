CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,505,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,601,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,678,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,314,000. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

