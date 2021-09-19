CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Short Interest Down 29.2% in August

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CFVI stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $244,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

