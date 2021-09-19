ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

CCXI opened at $16.57 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

