Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 935.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 180,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 162,761 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.