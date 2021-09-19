China Marine Food Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMFO) Short Interest Up 35.2% in August

China Marine Food Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMFO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 767,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMFO opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. China Marine Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
China Marine Food Group Company Profile
