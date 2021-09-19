Chonk (CHONK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Chonk has a market cap of $2.24 million and $1,098.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chonk has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $57.41 or 0.00121078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00130743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046710 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

