Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.78.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,180,000 after buying an additional 46,310 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 118.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

