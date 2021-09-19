Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Bought by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. Churchill Capital Corp IV accounts for approximately 1.7% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Churchill Capital Corp IV worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,615,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 939,624 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. LH Capital Markets LLC boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66,566.7% during the 1st quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 665,667 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $5,500,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

CCIV stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 104,115,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,654,932. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

