Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

