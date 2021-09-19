Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 19,334 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 259.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,540 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 414.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after purchasing an additional 550,756 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $42,939,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $40,405,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $34,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

NYSE SLG opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.