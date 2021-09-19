Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 2,334.4% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.9% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 89,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.