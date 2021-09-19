Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

