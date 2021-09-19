Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

