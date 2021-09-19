Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

