Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.