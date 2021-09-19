Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.81 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 259.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 199.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $44.15 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.