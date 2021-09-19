Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.87 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after buying an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,281 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

