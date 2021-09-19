Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.90 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 295,533 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Lennar stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

