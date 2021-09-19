Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.01 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,929 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Kroger by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

KR stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,183. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

