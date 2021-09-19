Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

DHI opened at $90.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

