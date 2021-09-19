Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,358 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 42.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

