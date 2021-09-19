Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.29 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,856 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,032 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

