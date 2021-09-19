Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.29 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after buying an additional 343,040 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PTC by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $220,629,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.14 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

