Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 263.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,525 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.