Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

