Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

