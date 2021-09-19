Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NYSE:HTA opened at $30.64 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

