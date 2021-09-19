Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,928,000 after buying an additional 1,594,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,075,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,821,000 after acquiring an additional 440,419 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,161,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,335,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.