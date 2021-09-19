Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 41,920 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.

HPP stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

