Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 56,597 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 367.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXMT opened at $30.75 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $200,488. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

