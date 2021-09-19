Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 82,223 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,561,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.21 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 119.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.