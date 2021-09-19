Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,225,429 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67,345 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 406,800 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.42 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

